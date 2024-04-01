Finance Ministry Debunks 'Misleading Information' Related To New Tax Regime

Under the revamped concessional tax regime, which will be effective from the next fiscal, no tax would be levied on income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 percent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 percent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 percent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 percent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 percent. However, no tax would be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh.

Sitharaman in her Budget proposed to extend the Rs 50,000 standard deduction benefit to persons opting for the new tax regime.