Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New Highs In 2024

The sales of electric two-wheelers reached an all-time high in FY24, following the trend of record sales in the past three years.

Cumulative sales of electric two-wheelers stood at 9,44,400 units during the fiscal. Ola Electric, TVS Motors Co., Ather Energy Pvt. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top contributors in the segment.

Here's a look at the sales figures of some players and what lies ahead: