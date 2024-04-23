Dr Reddy's Recalls Six Lots Of Drug In US Due To Subpotency

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it is voluntarily recalling from the US market six lots of medication, indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels, on account of being subpotent. The company is recalling affected lots of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution 100 mg to the consumer level due to powder discolouration in some packets leading to decreased potency, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.