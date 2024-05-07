Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 40 Per Share
The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the annual general meeting.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per share on Tuesday. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the annual general meeting.
The bottom line of the pharmaceutical company in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,310 crore, a jump of 36.4% from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,215 crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 36.4% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 960 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,215 crore).
Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 7,114 crore versus Rs 6,315.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,027 crore).
Ebitda up 19.4% to Rs 1,831 crore versus Rs 1,534 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,810 crore).
Margin at 25.7% versus 24.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.8%).
Shares of Dr. Reddy's closed 0.66% lower at Rs 6,259.15 apiece, as compared with a 0.52% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.