Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 40 Per Share

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per share on Tuesday. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the annual general meeting.

The bottom line of the pharmaceutical company in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,310 crore, a jump of 36.4% from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,215 crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.