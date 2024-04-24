DIIs Understand There Is Buying Opportunity In Dips, Says Demeter Advisors' Ashwini Agarwal

Ashwini, large caps have been slightly quiet but some of these niche mid-sized players are making their presence felt in a big way. Anything that stood out for you, not just in terms of this quarter’s numbers but something that you may have noticed in the last 3–6 months?

It seems that from milk to whiskey, the sales are really happening in the consumer space. Hatsun Agro had a good quarter and Indri whiskey maker Piccadily Agro had a very strong quarter. And, my colleague Anushi spoke about Tejas Networks’ blowout set of numbers.

Ashwini Agarwal: Think about both the stocks that were highlighted by Anushi, which is Tejas and then Hatsun Agro.

I think, the two themes that are staring out at us is that India is starting to do things at scale and Tejas’s acquisition by the Tata Group has allowed it to exploit the scale that was possible for the business. India spends a very large amount of money on telecom equipment, the hardware side of mobile telephony and data services and this was a very, very small company but with a very strong technology backbone.

I think, the ownership of Tata has allowed it to win at scale. I think, what we've seen in the latest quarter is simply a small window into what the future might look like. So that's one theme.

What you're seeing in Hatsun Agro is the other theme, which is normalisation of margins after the kind of boom and bust cycle that we went through during Covid.

Now, I could go into why milk went through this boom and bust cycle. But I think, the point I'm trying to make is that the opportunity decides exactly here. One set of companies are going to be companies that will go from being small, midsize players to very large companies because the opportunity set is extremely large and there will be another set of companies in the mid-cap space, small-cap space, which have been hit by very high raw material prices and the margins are compromised where you will see certain amount of normalisation of margins.

I think, both these will continue to offer some earnings surprises in the time to come and I think that's where I'm trying to kind of find ideas. So upstream chemicals, agrochemicals is one industry where I think you will see more of a margin normalisation coming through. And of course, you know, the scale business is there in a variety of industries such as railways, defence, manufacturing, etc., but where valuations are very, very challenging. So one has to participate with some care.

Coming to consumers, I think there are two factors at play. One is that the rural demand has been fairly soft for the last couple of years, driven by soft commodity prices, agricultural output prices, and by a limited amount of spending, that has gone into rural India and rural India hasn’t fully recovered from the upheaval in urban jobs, that happened during Covid. So that's one.

The second is in urban India, you're starting to see a lot of innovation, a lot of direct to consumer sales by new startups, which is at the end of the day eating into the potential revenue of the big boys. So you know, the large companies in the consumer staples area are not able to produce the kind of growth because some of that growth is getting eaten away by new startups—Mamaearth or Nyka or whoever else it is. So you know, that is playing out.

So I think the urban consumer demand is not so bad, but I think there are far more people vying for the consumer's attention.