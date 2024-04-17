Demand For Workspace Driven By GCCs, IT Service Providers: Knight Frank

International companies outsourcing jobs to India have become a major driver of office demand in the country with global capability centres and third-party IT service providers contributing 46% to the total leasing of workspace during 2023, according to Knight Frank. The real estate consultant in its latest report 'Asia Pacific Horizon: Harnessing the Potential of Offshoring', noted that the offshoring industry in India has grown significantly into a leading global service provider, accounting for 57% of the global offshoring market.