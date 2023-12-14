Delhi High Court Lifts Restriction On Use Of MakeMyTrip Keyword In Google Ads

The Delhi High Court set aside on Thursday an order that restrained online travel firms from using the MakeMyTrip keyword when participating in the Google Ads programme.

The court clarified that in cases where a trademark, which is deceptively similar, is used in connection with similar goods and services, it is erroneous to suggest that an injunction must necessarily follow.

MakeMyTrip Pvt. had sought an injunction against Google to ensure that Booking Netherlands and Booking India do not promote their businesses by using MakeMyTrip's word trademarks as keywords in Google Ads.

The restriction applies to the use of the term 'MakeMyTrip' in various formats, including when it is used together or in conjunction with other elements, and regardless of whether spaces are inserted between the words.