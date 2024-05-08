Citi Trims Vodafone Idea Stakeholding For Rs 233 Crore

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sold 0.39% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd. for Rs 233 crore, through an open market transaction on Wednesday.

It offloaded 19.04 crore shares at Rs 12.27 apiece on the BSE, according to block deal data. Ghisallo Master Fund LP has mopped up 19.04 crore shares, or 0.39%, stake for Rs 12.27 per share.

Earlier, Citigroup Global acquired 49.12 crore shares at Rs 12.7 apiece in the telecom company, representing 0.98% equity.

Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 2.67% higher at Rs 12.71 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.06% decline in the benchmark Sensex.