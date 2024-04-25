Cipla Very Likely To Get An Upgrade In FY25, Says Investec On Initiating Coverage

Cipla Ltd. may get an upgrade in the current and next fiscals as it delivers on key pipeline assets amid continuing improvement in US generic macro, according to Investec. On Wednesday, the brokerage initiated a 'long FAST' on the stock, leading to its biggest gain since Jan. 23.

Shares of Cipla had declined 10% from their 52-week high in anticipation of its competitor Amneal’s entry into ‘albuterol’ and a likely weak 4Q due to muted India, the brokerage said.

"Cipla’s dependence on ‘albuterol’ is low (7% of FY24E Ebitda) and we argue that even with the entry of a new player, the impact on EPS is likely to be low," Investec said.

After the surge in share price on Wednesday, the stock now trades 7.95% lower from its 52-week high of Rs 1,519 apiece hit on March 11. "Cipla currently trades at 20-times FY26 EPS vs. our sector coverage universe average of 26-times FY26 vs domestic branded focused names average of 32-times FY26," Investec said.