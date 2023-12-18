Chennai Petroleum Mobilises Four Agencies From Chennai, Mumbai, Paradip To Clear Oil Slick

The subsidiary of state-run energy major IndianOil Corporation Ltd said it has been working on 'war-footing' to 'clean up and clear' the areas in coordination with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), state authorities and the work is 'targeted to be completed in the next two-three days.'

The CPCL, in a statement, clarified that there has been no pipeline leak nor any leakage from the tanks in the refinery and the "refinery is under operation", Around 110 boats with 440 manpower have been deployed for oil slick removal activities. Oil presence in the containment zone is now miniscule, the CPCL said.