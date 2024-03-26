CCI Procures 32.81 Lakh Bales Cotton At MSP So Far In 2023-24 Season

The official said from March-end onwards, cotton prices in the open market are ruling above MSP and it is unlikely farmers would sell their produce to the CCI. However, the CCI will be ready for procurement if the rates fall again below the support price. Cotton production is pegged at 323.11 lakh bales for the 2023-24 season, lower than 336.6 lakh bales achieved in 2022-23, as per the agriculture ministry estimate.