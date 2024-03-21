Brokerage Views: Citi On IOCL, Petronet LNG; Investec On BSE And More

Top brokerages, from Citi to Investec, have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. Investec has upgraded BSE to 'buy' and Citi maintains a 'neutral' rating for AU Small Finance Bank but lowers the target price.

India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and the State Bank of India. Interestingly, the Bank Nifty recorded its worst losing streak in over 20 years.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time and continued to signal three rate cuts this year, but indicated that it is not in a rush to ease policy.



We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Thursday morning.