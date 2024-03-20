Brokerage Views: Bernstein On Bajaj Auto, Nomura On OMCs And More

Top brokerages, from JPMorgan to Nomura have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. While JPMorgan is bullish on the engineering and research and development sector, it has given an 'underperform' rating for Tata Technologies after initiating coverage on the stock.

Meanwhile, Nomura is bullish on the Indian oil marketing companies. Citi Research has initiated coverage on RR Kabel Ltd. with a 'buy' rating.

India's benchmark stock indices fell to their lowest level in over a month on Tuesday, dragged by losses in the shares of IT companies.

The Nifty closed 238.25 points or 1.08% lower at 21,817.45—the lowest level since Feb. 13—while the Sensex fell 736.37 points or 1.01% to end at 72,012.05—the lowest since Feb. 14.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are the top calls, from Tata Tech to Gujarat Gas and Bajaj Auto.