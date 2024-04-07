Blackrock, ADIA, Domestic Funds Hike Stake In Vedanta

"Deleveraging is our priority. We would be deleveraging the debt of Vedanta Resources by $3 billion over the next three years. Vedanta Ltd's cash flow pre-growth capex is estimated to be $3.5-4 billion for financial year 2025, sufficient for secured debt maturities of $1.5 billion," said Navin Agarwal, Vice Chairman, Vedanta Ltd and member of promoter group, at a recently concluded analysts' meet, according to analysts who attended the meeting.