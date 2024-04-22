95% Of Indian Travellers Prioritize Sustainability, Yet Half Feel Damage Irreversible: Report

Even as 95% of Indian travellers interviewed said sustainable travel is important to them, more than half feel the irreversible damage has already been done, a report said on Monday. Online travel agency Booking.com's ninth 'Sustainable Travel Report 2024' revealed that almost two-thirds (62%) of Indian travellers stated they would feel guilty when they make less sustainable travel choices and 20% of them want to travel more sustainably because they believe it's the right thing to do.