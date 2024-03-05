BHEL Bags Rs 9,500 Crore Order For Thermal Power Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has won an order worth Rs 9,500 crore from NTPC Ltd. to set up a thermal project in Sonebhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

The public sector company will set up the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project Stage III and supply equipment like a boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries, an exchange filing said.

Facilities for unit 1 should be completed in 50 months and for unit 2 by 54 months, it said.

On Feb. 8, BHEL received an order from Haryana Power Generation Corp. to set up an 800 megawatt ultra super critical expansion unit. The Rs 5,500 crore project will be developed at the Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar.

Shares of BHEL closed 0.08% higher at Rs 264.90 apiece, compared to a 0.26% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.