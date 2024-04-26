Bharti-Airtel Awarded For Best Voice Experience On 5G network

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBharti-Airtel Awarded For Best Voice Experience On 5G network
26 Apr 2024, 05:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharti Airtel Ltd. store exterior in Mumbai. (Photograph: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bharti Airtel Ltd. store exterior in Mumbai. (Photograph: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

Telecom major Bharti-Airtel on Friday said it has been awarded for providing the best voice experience on the 5G network in Tamil Nadu circle, as per a report by OpenSignal. OpenSignal is a global standard for analyzing mobile experience and a guide in understanding customer experience.

According to the report, Bharti-Airtel also leads in providing seamless connectivity to its telecom users and in using the over the top services, a company statement said.

The telecom major also remains the best in offering the best 5G upload speed by winning a score of 25.1 Mbps.

Bharti-Airtel has over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, it added.

