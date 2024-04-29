Bharti Airtel Allots Rs 246 Crore Worth Shares To FCCB Holders

"We wish to submit that upon receipt of notices for conversion of FCCBs of principal value of $34,281,000 from certain FCCBs holder(s), the Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising has, today i.e. on April 29, 2024, approved the allotment of 4,766,663 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 518 per equity share to such holder(s) of FCCBs," Airtel said in the regulatory filing.