Auto Expo Next Year To Be Held Under Bharat Mobility Umbrella

When contacted, SIAM President Rajesh Menon said: 'Auto Expo - The Motor Show would be held from January 17-22, 2025, under the overall umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo.'

The last edition of the Auto Expo was held from January 11 to 18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with some of the leading automakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan. Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi skipped the event.