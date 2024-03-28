Ashoka Buildcon Acquires Stake In GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has acquired a stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd.
"We wish to update that Ashoka Buildcon Limited has acquired balance 4,53,60,030 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, from GVR Infra Projects Ltd. held in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd., a subsidiary company," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.
CORR has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company following the acquisition of these shares, it added.