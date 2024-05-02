NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAshok Leyland Sales Rise 10% In April To 14,271 Units
ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland Sales Rise 10% In April To 14,271 Units

Domestic sales increased 9% to 13,446 units last month as compared to 12,366 units in April 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

02 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashok Leyland trucks (Source: company website)</p></div>
Ashok Leyland trucks (Source: company website)

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 10% increase in total wholesales at 14,271 units in April as compared to 12,974 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales increased 9% to 13,446 units last month as compared to 12,366 units in April 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were 16% higher at 8,611 units as against 7,422 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales slipped 2% to 4,835 units from 4,944 units in the same month last year.

ALSO READ

Auto Sales In April 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Auto Surges 19%, Hero Jumps By A Third

Opinion
Auto Sales In April 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Auto Surges 19%, Hero Jumps By A Third
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT