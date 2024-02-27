Are Indian Oil Marketing Companies Overvalued?

Indian oil marketing companies have experienced significant gains in the past month, and indications suggest the rally may continue.

Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. have surged by 19–27% in the past one month against the backdrop of Brent crude oil prices fluctuating between $74 and $84 per barrel and increased global petroleum demand.

Remarkably, these OMCs still trade at lower EV/Ebitda multiples compared to their global counterparts.