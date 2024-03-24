Apple’s Cook Tells China Forum AI’s Crucial For Climate Battle

The environmental theme to Cook’s trip — which included opening an expansive new store in Shanghai on Thursday — may have been chosen to avoid falling afoul of geopolitical sensitivities. Relations between the U.S. and China have continued to deteriorate, with threats to ban ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok in the U.S. if its Chinese owner doesn’t divest. Apple has been on the receiving end of China’s riposte, as it’s had to navigate an escalated ban on iPhones in Chinese government-run or state-backed businesses.