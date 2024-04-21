Antony Blinken To Visit China From April 24 To 26

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China next week, which officials said is part of the plan of the Biden Administration to responsibly manage the US-China relationship by strengthening lines of communication to reduce the risk of miscalculation and conflict. The China visit by Blinken comes after a series of highest-level interactions between the two countries, including the phone call between the Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, which was followed by a visit to Beijing by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a telephone call that the Defense Secretary has had last week with his Chinese counterparts.