Amber Group Forms JV With Resojet To Enter Washing Machine Manufacturing

An Amber Enterprises spokesperson said, “This joint venture is a significant step forward for Amber Enterprises as we continue to expand our presence in the consumer durables market. By partnering with Resojet, we gain access to their expertise in manufacturing washing machines, allowing us to offer a wider range of high-quality products to our customers.” 'Resojet is excited for this partnership, together we shall bring more value for our customers & also further strengthen groups association for various other consumer electronics & durable products,” a Radiant group spokesperson said.