Adani Power Gets Creditor Nod For Acquiring Insolvent Lanco Amarkantak

According to reports, Reliance Industries and a consortium led by Power Finance opted not to participate in the auction.

05 Mar 2024, 12:39 PM IST
(Source: Adani Power website)

Adani Power Ltd. has received approval for its resolution plan to acquire insolvent Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd.

The committee of creditors of Lanco Amarkantak, which is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, has approved the resolution plan, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.

On March 4, the Adani Group company received a letter of intent from the resolution professional.

Lanco Amarkantak owns and operates a 2x300 MW thermal power plant at Pathadi village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The phase-1 capacity is tied up with Haryana and Madhya Pradesh distribution companies, under long-term supply pacts. The company is also setting up a 2x660 MW (1,320 MW) expansion capacity under Phase-2.

The implementation of the resolution plan is subject to terms of the LoI and requisite approvals from regulatory authorities, it said.

According to earlier reports, Reliance Industries Ltd. and a consortium led by Power Finance Corp. opted not to participate in the auction of the debt-ridden power company.

Shares of Adani Power rose as much as 0.53% before paring loss to trade 0.09% higher at 11:51 a.m., compared to a 0.36% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

