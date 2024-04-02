Adani Ports To See 24% Profit Growth, Healthy Cash Flow In Q4, Says Citi

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in on course to report strong volume, revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or Ebitda growth along with good cash flows in the fourth quarter of the financial year gone by, according to Citi Research.

The expectation of strong performance in the fourth-quarter results clubbed with reasonable valuation has meant that the research firm has put the company on a 90 days positive catalyst watch.

"We are pencilling in 4QFY24E port cargo volume at 109 million tonne (+31% year-on-year), rail container volume at about 1,60,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, and GPWIS volume at 5.3 million tonne," Citi said in an April 1 note.

Strong volume growth should push core port Ebitda to grow at 29% year-on-year and consolidated Ebitda and profit-before-tax year-on-year growth of 27% and 24%, respectively.

Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with the target price increased to Rs 1,758 apiece from Rs 1,564 apiece earlier.

Adani Port remains Citi's top pick in this sector.