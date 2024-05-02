Adani Ports To Distribute Nearly Rs 1,300 Crore Worth Dividend To Shareholders

Adani Ports Ltd. said on Thursday that the company would be distributing nearly Rs 1,300 crore worth of dividend to shareholders. The company has set June 14, 2024, as the 'record date' to determine the entitlement of the company's members to receive the dividend.

"The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 30, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the port-to-power conglomerate firm said in an exchange filing.