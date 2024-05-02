NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Ports To Distribute Nearly Rs 1,300 Crore Worth Dividend To Shareholders
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Ports To Distribute Nearly Rs 1,300 Crore Worth Dividend To Shareholders

The company has set June 14, 2024, as the 'record date' to determine the entitlement of the company's members to receive the dividend

02 May 2024, 05:52 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone website)</p></div>
(Source: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone website)

Adani Ports Ltd. said on Thursday that the company would be distributing nearly Rs 1,300 crore worth of dividend to shareholders. The company has set June 14, 2024, as the 'record date' to determine the entitlement of the company's members to receive the dividend.

"The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 30, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the port-to-power conglomerate firm said in an exchange filing.

The company's net profit increased 76.87% to Rs 2,014.8 crore in the January to March period in line with estimates, as against Rs 1,139.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

India's largest private port operator's consolidated revenue rose 18.96% to Rs 6,896.5 crore, compared with Rs 5,796.85 crore, meeting estimates.

ALSO READ

Adani Ports Q4 Results: Profit Rises 77%; Revenue To Grow 16% In FY25

Opinion
Adani Ports Q4 Results: Profit Rises 77%; Revenue To Grow 16% In FY25
Read More

Adani Ports Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 18.96% to Rs 6,896.5 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 23.61% to Rs 4,043.9 crore.

  • Ebitda margin expands 220 bps at 58.63%.

  • Net profit up 76.87% at Rs 2,014.8 crore.

ALSO READ

Adani Ports Gets 'AAA' Rating With Stable Outlook On Long-Term Facilities From CareEdge

Opinion
Adani Ports Gets 'AAA' Rating With Stable Outlook On Long-Term Facilities From CareEdge
Read More

Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.38% higher at Rs 1,341.90 apiece on the NSE after the results were announced, compared with a 0.24% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 3:04 p.m.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT