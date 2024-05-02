Adani Ports To Distribute Nearly Rs 1,300 Crore Worth Dividend To Shareholders
The company has set June 14, 2024, as the 'record date' to determine the entitlement of the company's members to receive the dividend
Adani Ports Ltd. said on Thursday that the company would be distributing nearly Rs 1,300 crore worth of dividend to shareholders. The company has set June 14, 2024, as the 'record date' to determine the entitlement of the company's members to receive the dividend.
"The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 30, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the port-to-power conglomerate firm said in an exchange filing.
The company's net profit increased 76.87% to Rs 2,014.8 crore in the January to March period in line with estimates, as against Rs 1,139.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
India's largest private port operator's consolidated revenue rose 18.96% to Rs 6,896.5 crore, compared with Rs 5,796.85 crore, meeting estimates.
Adani Ports Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 18.96% to Rs 6,896.5 crore.
Ebitda rose 23.61% to Rs 4,043.9 crore.
Ebitda margin expands 220 bps at 58.63%.
Net profit up 76.87% at Rs 2,014.8 crore.
Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.38% higher at Rs 1,341.90 apiece on the NSE after the results were announced, compared with a 0.24% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 3:04 p.m.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.