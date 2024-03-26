Adani Ports' Gopalpur Port Acquisition To Help Grow Market Share Faster, Says Citi

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s stake acquisition in Gopalpur Port Ltd. is seen incrementally positive and will help it grow its market share faster, according to Citi Research.

The Adani Group company will acquire 95% stake in Gopalpur Port for Rs 1,349 crore, to strengthen its eastern presence, according to an exchange filing.

Adani Ports entered into a definitive agreement to purchase shares from existing shareholders; 56% stake from SP Port Maintenance Pvt. and 39% from Orissa Stevedores, the filing said.

The enterprise value of the acquisition is Rs 3,080 crore, with a contingent consideration of Rs 270 crore, estimated to be payable after 5.5 years.

Post acquisition, Orissa Stevedores will continue as a joint venture with a 5% stake.

"Given reasonable valuations, possibility to increase both volume and capacity and increase in margin, we view the acquisition as incrementally positive," the research firm said.

"Adani Port remains our top pick."