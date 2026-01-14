10-Minute Delivery: Three In Four Quick Commerce Users Support Restriction

Of the 49,130 respondents who weighed in on whether the government was right to ask platforms to drop the 10-minute promise, nearly three in four said yes. Only 17% opposed the move, while the rest were undecided.

The support reflects a growing awareness among users that convenience may be coming at too high a cost. Many respondents cited concerns around reckless riding, unsafe roads, and delivery partners being forced to race against the clock to meet marketing-led timelines.

Perhaps, the most striking insight from the survey is that speed itself is no longer universally desirable. When asked whether they wanted products delivered within 10 minutes at all, 38% of quick commerce consumers said they did not want anything delivered that fast.

This suggests a clear shift from the early days of quick commerce, whenever-shorter delivery times were seen as a competitive advantage. For a significant share of users today, waiting a little longer is preferable.