Budget 2026: Will Govt Meet FY26 Fiscal Deficit Target? Economist Eyes Firm Capex Despite 'Tightness'

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit on Jan. 13, Nim said that he expects a significant net tax shortfall given the unexpected decline in tax buoyancy over the course of the year. ''But, thanks to the large central bank dividend and some expenditure rationalisation both on account of capex and non interest revenue expenditure, the government would be able to just meet its fiscal deficit target,'' Nim told NDTV Profit.

This will be done by not upsetting the broader gross and net borrowing program. Looking ahead, for FY27, Nim believes that it is very important for the government to be conservative with tax assumptions. ''Even if the RBI dividends remain quite large, the government will have to reduce its expenditure by 20 bps of GDP to meet its fiscal deficit target which we expect to be 4.2% of GDP,'' explained the economist.

The fiscal deficit target for FY27 is an 'endogenous' target because the government is moving away from fiscal deficit targeting to debt targeting in the new fiscal. The government may target debt at 55% of GDP, as per Nim.

The fiscal consolidation will be 'gradual' or slower in FY27. Excess central bank dividend will remain a key source of revenue for the government. Given weak oil prices, we expect higher dividends from oil marketing companies as well, mitigating the stress from weak taxes. Overall, non-tax revenues could exceed budget estimates by 0.2% of GDP.