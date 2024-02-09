Tata Consumer Targets 20% Margin In Medium Term, Says CEO Sunil D'Souza — Exclusive

Tata Consumer Ltd. aims for a 20% Ebitda margin in the medium term, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Sunil D'Souza.

Directionally, margins will go up in the short term, but in the medium term, the direction is for a target of 20% Ebitda margin, D'Souza told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"Contribution from the growth business stands at 17% and aims to increase this contribution to 20% by the end of this fiscal year," he said. The contribution to growth in business guidance will increase to 30% going forward, he said.