Shipping Corporation Of India’s Non-Core Assets Are Worth Twice Their Book Value

The market value of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.'s non-core assets, which have been hived off into a separate entity, is twice their book value.

The assets of soon-to-be listed Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd., including multiple apartments across Mumbai and Kolkata, have a cumulative market value of Rs 4,929 crore, according to NDTV Profit calculations based on data sourced from Anarock Research and other industry sources.

This excludes the Shipping House in Mumbai, which has a market value of Rs 708 crore. However, this is a leasehold property and SCILAL will likely receive rentals of nearly Rs 30 crore per annum. This is based on the average rentals in the area.

Based on the market prices, these assets are valued at Rs 121.43 per share, compared with a book value of Rs 66.64, according to NDTV Profit's calculations. With a market capitalisation of Rs 10,300 crore of Shipping Corp.'s on Feb. 15, the opportunity for value-unlocking for its shareholders remains favorable.

The board of Shipping Corp., in May, approved an updated demerger scheme for hiving off the non-core assets of SCI to SCILAL, including Shipping House, Mumbai and Maritime Training Institute, Powai.

According to the balance sheet of SCI, the value of non-core assets held for demerger as of March 31, 2021, stood at Rs 2,388 crore.