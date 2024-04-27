ADVERTISEMENT
Jakson Group Expects Robust Demand For Diesel Gensets Despite Green Shift
The genset manufacturer also plans to nearly double its solar-panel manufacturing capacity.
Jakson Group sees demand for diesel gensets, a fossil-fuel guzzler, to continue over the next decade as there are no alternatives at present due to its cost competitiveness as a backup generator. However, the diesel genset manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer is mindful of its sustainability goals and is working on an alternative fuel strategy with its technology partner, Cummins, on hydrogen internal combustion engine fo...
