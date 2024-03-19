Tesla's Terrible 2024 Turns The Magnificent 7 Into 6

Yet Tesla chose to first launch the Cybertruck, which certainly has plenty of mass but, starting this year at about $80,000 and seemingly targeted at cubism-loving survivalists, less market. Rival Rivian Automotive Inc. this month revealed its R2 SUV — expected to start at about $45,000 — as well as teasing an even cheaper prototype R3 crossover. To be clear, Rivian lost more than $100,000 at the operating line on each vehicle it sold last year, so I am by no means declaring it to be Musk’s nemesis. Rather, it underlines the time that Tesla has lost. If quarterly sales figures due in early April indicate a slow pick-up in Cybertruck sales, this would compound the pressure on Tesla’s growth and margins.