Hong Kong Issues 2024’s First Red Storm Signal Amid Flooding

The freak conditions has been caused by an El Niño climate pattern, the occasional warming of the eastern equatorial Pacific that plays havoc with weather around the world which has been in place since June. Another summer of record-breaking high temperatures and other extreme weather events in the Northern Hemisphere is likely, said Shun Chi-ming, who served as director of the Hong Kong Observatory between 2011 and 2020 and is now adjunct professor in the environment and sustainability division of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.