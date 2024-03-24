The Fast Food Worker Who Helped a Fugitive Launder Stolen Bitcoin Billions

Within days of being recruited, Wen was helping Qian rent a six-bedroom Manor House at £17,000 a month. While Qian settled in, large cash deposits were made into Wen’s accounts to meet expenses. Prosecutors said that Qian’s main job was turning the Bitcoin into tangible assets and currency to make the most of the loot. Thousands of pounds were spent on designer clothes from the likes of Valentino and Chanel and Faberge luxury jewelry. Before long, Wen had 3,000 Bitcoin gifted to her, a Mercedes car and a flat in Dubai in her name.