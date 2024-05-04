Berkshire Cash Hoard Scores Another Record As Earnings Gain
The firm’s hoard increased to $189 billion at the end of the first quarter, topping the record it set at year-end. The company also reported first-quarter operating earnings of $11.2 billion, versus $8.07 billion for the same period a year earlier.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile hit yet another record as billionaire investor Warren Buffett confronted a dearth of big-ticket deals. Operating earnings also rose, buoyed by his collection of insurance businesses.
Buffett, 93, in February decried a lack of meaningful deals that he said would give the firm a shot at “eye-popping performance.” Even as the company ramped up acquisitions in recent years, including an $11.6 billion deal to buy Alleghany Corp. and its purchase of shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp., Berkshire has struggled to find sizable deals. That’s left Buffett with more cash — what he has called an unrivaled mountain of capital — than he and his investing deputies could quickly deploy.
In the absence of deals, Berkshire has turned to buying back its own shares. It spent about $2.6 billion doing that in the first quarter, it said in its earnings statement Saturday.
Insurance Boost
Berkshire’s earnings rose despite Buffett’s warning in May last year that profits at most of its operations would fall in 2023 as an “incredible period” for the US economy draws to an end. With businesses including railroad, retail, construction and energy, Berkshire is closely watched as a litmus test for US economic health, particularly amid elevated inflation and interest rates.
Earnings at its collection of insurance businesses jumped to $2.6 billion, versus $911 million in the same period last year, thanks to improved results at its auto insurer Geico, fewer catastrophes and an increase in insurance investment income. The conglomerate’s railroad unit BNSF reported an 8.3% decline in earnings from the prior period, which Berkshire said was down to “unfavorable changes in business mix” as well as lower fuel surcharge revenues.
Berkshire posted financial results ahead of its annual meeting in Omaha, which is expected to draw thousands of Buffett devotees. It’s the first without Charlie Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman and Buffett’s long-time investing partner, who died at 99 in late November.
