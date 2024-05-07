Apple Needs To Move The iPad Beyond The Toddler Stage

Tuesday’s announcement will spur sales. There will be pent-up demand from those who have wanted to update their iPads over the last year or more but knew that updates were just around the corner. They will surely be delighted by more powerful chips and a better screen. But still, the mass appeal of the iPad will remain sorely lacking until Apple throws off the shackles and creates a genuinely portable computer — the device that Jobs envisioned in 2010. The other parts of Apple’s business will be just fine. The AI age will bring about new demands for computing power, allowing the MacBook to remain a compelling product as a high-end workhorse for creatives and specialists.