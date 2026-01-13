Tata Punch Facelift Launched: Bookings Open Today — Check Cost, Features, Colours, Variants And More
Ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch range between Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.
Tata Motors unveiled the first major facelift of the Punch micro‑SUV in Mumbai on Tuesday. Originally launched in October 2021, the Punch has sold over 600,000 units to date, including 250,000 EVs from Tata’s electric portfolio.
Exteriors
Tata has revealed the exterior and styling upgrades. While the SUV continues to carry forward its signature boxy stance, the styling now aligns closely with the electric version of the Punch – Punch.ev , featuring redesigned LED headlamps, sleeker DRLs, and cornering-function LED fog lamps.
The new Punch features a reworked grille, sportier bumpers, fresh alloy designs, and a new LED tail-lamp cluster. Practical enhancements include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear washer-wiper, ensuring improved convenience and usability.
Interiors And Features
Tata has packed the facelift with segment-leading tech and safety enhancements. There is a 360° surround‑view camera, blind‑spot monitor, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, and iRA connected-car tech.
Other features include, six airbags standard, along with ESC, ABS, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
The new Punch has 1.2-liter iTurbo petrol engine, mated with a six-speed MT gearbox, and churns out 120 PS at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. This powermill is claimed to be the best-in-class with power to power-to-weight ratio of 105 ps/ton, 30 % gradability, and a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 11.1 seconds, NDTV reported.
The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter Revotron engine that offers a choice of transmission options, including a five-speed manual transmission (MT) and an automated manual transmission (AMT) gearbox with a torque converter. This engine is capable of delivering a peak power output of 87.8 PS at 6000 rpm and a maximum torque output of 115 Nm at 3250 rpm.
Colour And Price
The new Tata Punch will be available in new paint options such as Cyantafic Blue, Caramel Yellow, Bengal Rouge Red, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds Silver, and Pristine White.
The facelifted Punch is available in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, adventure, accomplished, and accomplished+S. Ex-showroom prices range between Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.