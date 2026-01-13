Tata Punch Facelift Launched: Bookings Open Today — Check Cost, Features, Colours, Variants And More

Tata has revealed the exterior and styling upgrades. While the SUV continues to carry forward its signature boxy stance, the styling now aligns closely with the electric version of the Punch – Punch.ev , featuring redesigned LED headlamps, sleeker DRLs, and cornering-function LED fog lamps.

The new Punch features a reworked grille, sportier bumpers, fresh alloy designs, and a new LED tail-lamp cluster. Practical enhancements include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear washer-wiper, ensuring improved convenience and usability.