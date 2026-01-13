Royal Enfield Bikes Coming To BGMI — Bullet 350, Continental GT 650 Hit The Virtual Roads

Business NewsAutoRoyal Enfield Bikes Coming To BGMI — Bullet 350, Continental GT 650 Hit The Virtual Roads
Both motorcycles will make their debut in the game from Jan. 19, 2026, as part of the BGMI 4.2 update that goes live on Jan. 15, 2026.

The Bullet 350 is one of the most iconic motorbikes from Royal Enfield. (Photo: Royal Enfield Official Website)
Royal Enfield and Krafton India on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 as rideable bikes in the popular online game Battleground’s Mobile India (BGMI).

Both motorcycles will make their debut in the game from Jan. 19, 2026, as part of the BGMI 4.2 update that goes live on Jan. 15, 2026.

"Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it's about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression," Royal Enfield Head- Custom & Motorsports Adrian John Sellers said.

It is a celebration of creative exploration for a community that thrives on both the digital and the open road, he added.

"Royal Enfield is an iconic name in the global automotive universe, and its deep community roots with evolving digital ethos make it a natural ally for BGMI's player-centric universe," Krafton India Head of Business Development & Partnerships Seddharth Merrotra said.

The partnership is part of the BGMI 4.2 update launching on Jan. 15, 2026, with the Royal Enfield-themed in-game content and rewards through a special SPIN format being available for players from Jan. 19, 2026, to Feb. 22, 2026.

