India To Be Only Country Other Than US To Manufacture Mercedes-Benz's SUV 'GLS Maybach'

When asked about the possible impact of the current tariff issues between the US and India on the plans to locally assemble GLS Maybach, Iyer said, "We are a multinational company doing trade across boundaries and regions, and we have to adapt to whatever is happening..."

Mercedes-Benz produces the GLS Maybach at its Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, US, for all global markets. Its plan to locally assemble the model in India comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been pushing companies to manufacture in the country.