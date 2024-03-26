NATO Is Investing €1 Billion In The Future Of War

At the fair, Kelp read NATO’s material on its new accelerator. “Wait,” he thought. “This is kind of what we’re doing.” Months later, Kelp’s startup joined 43 others in the inaugural batch of the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, or DIANA, part of NATO’s experiment as a venture capitalist. In 2023, the European organization unveiled DIANA and a €1 billion fund to invest in tech, with money pooled from dozens of member countries. While the Pentagon has launched similar programs, this marks a first for Europe’s militaries. And the initiative is starting amid a flurry of political uncertainties on the continent, not least the potential return of Donald Trump, a NATO vilifier, to the US presidency. NATO formed its fund and accelerator before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict has only underscored why NATO is looking for new ways to fight wars and prevent them—and why it’s entering the energy sector.