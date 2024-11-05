Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Nov 5 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

The benchmark indices recorded the best session in six weeks.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 05 Nov 2024

Bank Stocks Boost Indices

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 217.95 points or 0.91% higher at 24,213.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 694.39 points or 0.88% up at 79,476.63.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More

Top Gainers

Share prices of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Axis Bank/Facebook

Top Laggards

Infosys, ITC, Trent, Coal India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone capped the upside the most.

Photo Credit: Vivek Amare/NDTV Profit

Sectors Ending Green

Ten out of the 12 sectors on the NSE ended higher, led by the Nifty Metal and Finance.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Sectors Ending Red

Only the Nifty FMCG and Media ended in the red.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Broader Markets

The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 0.48% and 0.41% higher respectively.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,472 stocks advanced, 1,478 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Rupee

The Indian rupee ended flat at 84.109 against the US dollar after hitting an all-time low at 84.129.

Photo Credit: Envato

More Stories

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Gainers

Chequered Flag Nov. 4: Headlines At A Glance

Investors Lose Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore On Monday—Here's What Dragged The Markets.
Go To Homepage