Stock Market Nov 5 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

The benchmark indices recorded the best session in six weeks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 217.95 points or 0.91% higher at 24,213.30 and the BSE Sensex closed 694.39 points or 0.88% up at 79,476.63.
Share prices of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Steel contributed the most to the gains in the Nifty.
Infosys, ITC, Trent, Coal India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone capped the upside the most.
Ten out of the 12 sectors on the NSE ended higher, led by the Nifty Metal and Finance.
Only the Nifty FMCG and Media ended in the red.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 0.48% and 0.41% higher respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,472 stocks advanced, 1,478 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The Indian rupee ended flat at 84.109 against the US dollar after hitting an all-time low at 84.129.
