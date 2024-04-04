Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 4

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 350.81 points, or 0.47%, up at 74,227.63.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Titan Co. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India capped the upside.
Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. On the BSE, 2,469 stocks rose, 1,379 stocks declined, and 99 remained unchanged.
