Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 4

Here's how the markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 04 Apr 2024

Nifty, Sensex Log Highest Close

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 350.81 points, or 0.47%, up at 74,227.63.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Titan Co. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India capped the upside.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. On the BSE, 2,469 stocks rose, 1,379 stocks declined, and 99 remained unchanged.

