Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.
Nifty 50 settled 151.15 points or 0.69% higher at 22,147.00, and Sensex gained 599.34 points or 0.83% to end at 73,088.33.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added positively to the index.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. limited gains in the index.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,063 stocks declined, 1,725 stocks advanced, and 115 remained unchanged on BSE.
