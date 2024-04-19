Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

Here's how the stock markets fared on Friday.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 19 Apr 2024

Nifty, Sensex End Higher, But Log Worst Weekly Fall In Over A Month

Nifty 50 settled 151.15 points or 0.69% higher at 22,147.00, and Sensex gained 599.34 points or 0.83% to end at 73,088.33.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. added positively to the index.

The Laggards

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. limited gains in the index.

Market Wrap

Market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. Around 2,063 stocks declined, 1,725 stocks advanced, and 115 remained unchanged on BSE.

