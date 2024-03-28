Euro Decline To Parity With The Dollar Beckons

An exodus out of the common currency amid the energy-price shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw it fall below parity with the dollar for most of the final months of 2022. Asset owners had shifted steadily back into euros over the last 18 months but their enthusiasm is waning. Yu reckons holding euros has been used by investors as a counterbalance against too much exposure to better-performing US markets. But risk-on assets such as US tech stocks are increasingly seen as one-way surefire bets, while for risk-off safety a 5.4% yield on US Treasury bills is hard to beat. Being overweight euros may no longer be the optimal choice.