Hotter Days Mean Livelier Nights (And More Naps)

During the desert expedition in Saudi Arabia, temperatures reached highs of 45C (113F): “Less than we hoped for,” Clot told me. Between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., they’d be on the move before having to stop because of the heat. They would then wait in shade until about 5 p.m. when they would walk for another two or three hours. I asked Clot why they didn’t just move at night rather than waiting around for eight hours during the day. He told me that the cool temperatures at night were essential for grabbing enough sleep.