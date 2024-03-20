NASA’s James Webb Telescope Finds Margarita Cocktail Ingredients In Space; Here's What It Means

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have found chemical ingredients required to make margaritas and vinegar around two young protostars in space.

NASA said that although planets are not yet forming around those stars known as IRAS 2A and IRAS 23385, these ingredients and other molecules detected there by Webb represent key ingredients for making potentially habitable worlds.

An international team of astronomers used Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) to identify a variety of icy compounds made up of complex organic molecules like ethanol (alcohol) and likely acetic acid (an ingredient in vinegar), the space agency said in a statement.

This work builds on previous Webb detections of diverse ices in a cold, dark molecular cloud, it said.