Wipro, Nutanix To Accelerate Hybrid Multicloud Innovation With New Business Unit

Technology services company Wipro Ltd. and hybrid multicloud computing provider Nutanix have launched a new business unit to help enterprises accelerate their digital and hybrid multicloud journeys and maximise the value of cloud investments.

The business unit will combine the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud with Nutanix Cloud Platform to improve joint solution engineering and expand go-to-market strategies, Wipro said in a press release.

The engagement aims to enhance agility, speed and innovation for enterprises and help them build resilient and agile cloud operating models.

“In the hybrid multicloud era, enterprises need a unified platform to securely and efficiently run their applications and data anywhere. Together, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent cloud capabilities, maximising the benefits of their technology investments. This includes faster time to market, a competitive edge, and improved efficiency and security,” said Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer, Nutanix.

The business unit will address the increasing demand for hybrid multicloud, modernised application and database platforms, hybrid end-user computing, AI computing and edge modernisation solutions. The alliance will involve consulting, design and engineering for the development of collaborative solutions for businesses, and will integrate joint offerings and initiatives.

The companies will focus on sectors such as banking, healthcare, and consumer and retail. Wipro said it will utilise its pool of domain experts and scale the technical competency in Nutanix solutions in various areas.

The business unit will harness the capabilities of hybrid multicloud, while also contributing to the sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint in data centres, said Jo Debecker, senior vice president, Wipro.